TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka High School band is celebrating 100 years. On Wednesday, it marked the event with a special concert.

The Topeka High School band was established in September 1922. To commemorate the occasion, Topeka High School Director of Bands Jennifer Antonetti commissioned Kansas composer Grace Baugher Dunlap to write a piece that embodies the spirit of the Topeka High Band program.

The Topeka High varsity band performed “The Carillon Calls” Wednesday as part of its spring concert. The piece pays tribute to Williamson Tower and school’s song, both of which hold a great significance in connection to the past and continuation in the rich history and traditions of Topeka High.