Topeka High celebrates a huge part of the American military’s history

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka High School was excited to host their annual Marine Corps Ball celebrating the birth of the military faction over 246 years ago.

The ROTC of Topeka High School was unable to celebrate the birthday last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, so they were very excited to do so today.

“I was able to have a ball my freshman and sophomore years, but the march of my sophomore year was when COVID happened so we weren’t able to have a ball that year, so I’m excited to be back,” Cadet Captain Tessa Howell said. “This is my senior year, so my last ball, and I’m just hoping to go out with a bang and I’m excited to be here tonight.”

Cadet Captain Howell said this ball is a way to remember and thank all of the members of the Marine Corps that have served before them.

She and everyone in attendance encourages the public to thank anyone they know who belonged or belongs to the Marine Corps this week. The school had to celebrate the birthday a few days early because of school schedule conflicts, but the actual birthday of the military faction is the day before Veteran’s Day, on November 10th.