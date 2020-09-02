Seaman High School coach charged with sexual exploitation of minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Seaman High School basketball coach was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with sexually exploiting minors.

Jeff Pierce was charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Pierce was found with the pornography Wednesday, prosecutors said. The production crimes took place in March.

“We were made aware of this arrest at around 10:30 am on Wednesday morning,” said Dr. Steve Noble, Superintendent. Upon finding out about the arrest and investigation, the district immediately began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case. “We are cooperating and working closely with the FBI to provide our complete support in every way possible. Our first concern right now is for the well-being of victims who were impacted by this case and this news.”

If convicted, Pierce could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each production count. For each possession count, Pierce could face up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

The FBI will be releasing more information on Thursday with contact information for reporting any information related to this case and a contact for victim services. Counseling services are immediately available at the school for staff and students impacted in any way.

At Seaman, Pierce was the junior varsity boy’s basketball coach and an assistant on the cross country team. He taught ninth-grade world history at the Seaman Freshmen Center, the district said. He taught and coached several sports at Washburn Rural High School and Middle School before that.

The Auburn-Washburn school district also made an announcement to their families Wednesday afternoon, offering counseling services to students. Pierce served as a teacher and coach in the Auburn-Washburn district for eight years, leaving in 2012.

Pierce is married with two daughters, the Seaman district said.