TOPEKA (KSNT)- Greater Topeka hosted its first-ever “Special-Tee” gold clinic at Washburn University this weekend. The clinic helped people with special needs learn the basics of golf, including putting, chipping and driving. However, the volunteers wanted the kids to focus on one thing.

“For me, it’s the people because when they hit a good shot and they get that smile on their face and all that gratification it really makes you feel important,” volunteer Eli Logan said.

The leaders of the event told us that they plan to continue hosting the event for years to come.