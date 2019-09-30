Topeka house fire destroys home, injures firefighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka firefighter was injured while fighting a fully involved house fire Monday afternoon.

Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 1222 SE Long St. just before 5:00 p.m.

According to the Topeka Fire officials, the fire could be seen from the highway and the house was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be ok.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the original home, but it was deemed a total loss.