TOPEKA (KSNT) – Part of I-70 in Topeka will be closed while the Kansas Department of Transportation does pavement patching work this weekend.

The patching will take place on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, eastbound I-70 will be closed from Topeka Boulevard to 8th Street, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Work is expected to be finished by midnight on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Traffic will be routed south to I-470 or north to U.S. 75 to K-4. Alternatively, drivers can use 1st Street to Topeka Boulevard to 6th Street to Monroe Street to the 8th Street I-70 on-ramp, according to the press release.

The 1st Street exit will be the last open exit for eastbound drivers. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, according to the press release.

More closures on I-70 are planned in the coming weeks for additional pavement patching. Both directions of I-70 will be reduced to one lane while the viaduct replacement is being constructed. The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025, according to KDOT.

More information about the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is available from KDOT.

