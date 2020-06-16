Topeka JUMP rallies for action against injustice in the community

TOPEKA, Kan. – Topeka JUMP is a non-profit that has been around for a while in the fight for equality and justice and they are working as hard as ever to reach more people with their message.

Monday evening, they gathered in front of the mural across from the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site to continue the fight for those in the community facing injustice, especially black and brown citizens.

“We believe that the work that we’ve already done, if the city would support that, I think we can go a long ways. We’re just glad that we are able to do this one thing to come on board with so many other organizations that are tired of seeing black men getting shot down or women getting murdered,” executive board member of Topeka JUMP Rev. Carl Frazier said.

JUMP’s rally tonight feature four different groups coming together under one platform to keep the mission moving. They sang, talked, prayed, and called on anyone that would listen to do their part to make change.

“We want people to know that Topeka JUMP is here for the long haul, we want people to know that we want the city and the county to be a better place to live work and do business. We want everyone to have an equal footing, and we want everyone to have a voice on how they’re treated and where it happens. We want to trade systemic change so things will change in the long haul and not just a short amount of time,” JUMP board member Eve Kendal said.