TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration hosted a parade through downtown Topeka on Saturday.

The parade traveled down Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street. The parade featured more than 20 floats; Miss Juneteenth, Girl Scouts, Lawrence All-Star Cheer, and Jr. Lions Football and more. After the parade, community members came to Cushinberry Park for barbeque, a DJ and some performances by local groups.

The purpose of the parade was to show a community coming together to stand behind the holiday.

“I’m just over excited because it’s good to see people just, you know, besides something bad happening within the nation you know we can come together otherwise, besides that. And it makes a big, big difference,” President of Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Norma Avery said.

Avery is carrying on the family tradition of working in the community to help the less fortunate and celebrate her heritage.

“We honor our leaders who show us how to take care of one another and how to give back by celebrating Juneteenth and continuing to serve our community,” according to the TFFJC website.

Earlier this week, TTFJC kicked off the week of celebrations with a flag raising and unity walk at the State Capitol where Laura Kelly declared June 19th as Juneteenth Day in Kansas.

The group has more events planned for the next week:

June 13- TFFJC Youth Celebration at the New Beginnings Baptist Church 1329 SW 37th

June 14- Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Neighborhood Park 3303 SE Irvington St

June 15 – Tulsa Oklahoma History Discussion

June 16 – Essay contest winners will be announced at the Annual Essay Contest Banquet

June 18 – Junettenth Celebration at Hillcrest Community Center

June 19- JUneteenth Gospel Extravaganza

People who would like to join or have questions can email info@tffjc.org.