TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested and faces several charges, including kidnapping, related to a domestic violence incident that happened in December.

Mitchel Holmes, 28, of Topeka, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with Detectives. Holmes was then taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and is being held without bond. Holmes is booked on the following charges: