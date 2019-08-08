Topeka kids ‘Read & Ride’ despite rain concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite some rain concerns Thursday morning, kids in the Deer Creek Summer Program were able to participate in this year’s Read & Ride.

The event consists of local officials reading to kids, then riding their bikes to the next destination to continue reading.

Read & Ride started at Deer Creek Community Center where kids were read to by Gov. Laura Kelly and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. The book chosen was, “Joseph’s Big Ride” by Terry Farish.

Gov. Laura Kelly & TPD Chief Bill Cochran reads to the kids of the Deer Creek Summer Program.













…and they’re off!

From there, the kids biked to Highland Park High School where they met with Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

To wrap things up, everyone met back at Deer Creek Community Center, where they received a free books, water bottles and bags.

Kids got to take home books, a water bottle and a drawstring bag.

Arnold Downing Sr., VP of leasing/Tenant Services for Topeka Housing Authority, stressed the importance of partnerships that help provide for these kinds of activities for the kids.

Read & Ride is provided to kids in the Deer Creek Summer Program by United Way of Greater Topeka and funded by Advisors Excel. It’s the last of three components in the local Book Rich Environment summer initiative, led by United Way of Greater Topeka, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library and Topeka Housing Authority.

