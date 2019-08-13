Topeka law enforcement teams up to keep students safe from sex offenders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement agencies in Topeka joined forces Monday and Tuesday in an effort to make sure sex offenders in close proximity to schools were in compliance with their court-ordered requirements.

The Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Public Schools Police Department, and the Washburn University Police Department worked to bring sex offenders into compliance with their court-ordered requirements, focusing on the areas within a one to two-mile radius of Topeka and Shawnee County schools.

“A major focus for the Topeka Police Department this year includes holding registered offenders accountable by making them adhere to their court-ordered requirements,” said Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. “This addresses violent offenders, sexual offenders, and drug offenders as well as felons who are prohibited from possessing firearms. This focus is especially important in neighborhoods with close proximity to schools, including the Washburn University campus.”

On August 12 and 13, local law enforcement conducted compliance checks on 390 registered offenders.

In the City of Topeka, a total of 249 Registered Offender address verification checks were completed. Of the 249 offenders checked, 171 were compliant, 59 were non-compliant and no contact was made at 19 of the addresses.

In Shawnee County, 141 Registered Offender address verification checks were completed. Of the 141 offenders checked, 72 were compliant, 2 were non-compliant and no contact was made at 67 of the addresses.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Topeka Police Department in verifying that offenders are in compliance with their court orders,” said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill. “With schools starting up this week, our School Resource Officers will be conducting verifications at addresses that are in close proximity to the elementary, middle school and high school buildings out in the county.”