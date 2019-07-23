Topeka Library provides fun for all ages during the summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – We often think of summertime as a time to take a break from the books, but there’s at least one place where learning never takes a vacation.

It’s a busy summer at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and with plenty of summer left, there is something for everyone to do.

Marie Pyko, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, noted that there are 300 programs going on this summer.

One example is the 3 million minute reading challenge extended to the entire community.

Another is the finishing touches that are being added to the outdoor space called “Clare’s Courtyard.”

The space was opened for an after-hours, adults-only event last weekend, with similar events planned for later in the year.

There is plenty for kids to do as well.

“We have baby bookworms for our babies, we have stories and crafts going on at the same time as readapoloza for those a little bit older school-aged kids and then we have crafts going on at that time,” Pyko said.

She noted that all the events are educational and also fun, with many of them themed around space.

The library is planning to cap off the summer with a cosmic carnival.

“We’re going to be doing many activities, again, really focused on space and the Apollo moon landing… But everything for little kids all the way up…” she said. “We’re going to shoot-off rockets, we’re going to build rockets and we’re going to do lots of things with science and technology so it should be a lot of fun.”