Topeka man among hundreds who auditioned for American Idol in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people waited in line to audition for Americal Idol in Wichita on Wednesday.

Singers had their chance to wow the judges in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center and started lining up for auditions around 6:00 a.m., hours before the first contestant started singing.

One Topeka man even traveled to Wichita for his chance at stardom.

“I’ve been singing since I was five,” Austin Rosencutter said. “I’ve done multiple competitions, I’m actually a music major in college right now.”

The first round of auditions will continue across the country until September 21, where they will end in Chicago.

Click here to find more information and the dates for upcoming auditions.