Topeka man arrested after barricading himself in a home with children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Thursday evening after he refused to surrender himself to Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

KHP Troopers had been looking for Kevin Davenport as he had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

They located him in the 200 BLK of SW Sanneman Drive, where they learned that there were two young children in the home with him.

Troopers, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals worked to negotiate with Davenport to get him to exit the home, but he refused.

Officers moved in to rescue the children, and during the rescue, Davenport was taken into custody and transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

KHP noted that the children were not injured during the arrest.