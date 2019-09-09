Topeka man arrested by Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The newly formed Shawnee County Drug Task Force made an arrest on Monday.

The Task Force served a narcotic search warrant in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Ave. There, they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and arrested Reginald M. Rucker, 35, of Topeka.

Rucker was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Unit, Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit, and Rossville Police Department were members of the Task Force involved with this investigation, which is ongoing.