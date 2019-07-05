Topeka man arrested for stalking, aggravated burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested in Jackson County Wednesday on multiple charges spanning two days.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Michael King, 59, of Topeka for aggravated burglary, stalking and criminal trespassing.

King was booked into Jackson Co. Jail on the charges that are believed to stem from an incident that occurred on July 3.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating an additional burglary and criminal damage to the same residence, which is believed to have occurred on July 2nd. They noted that additional charges may be expected.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will update with more information as it is given.