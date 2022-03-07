TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested Monday and charged with stealing parking meters from the downtown area.

David Allen Brookens II, 32, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the listed charges:

Theft $25,000 <$100,000 of coin-operated machine or device

Aggravated criminal damage >$5k

Intent to steal scrap metal; agricultural property

Theft Lost or Mislaid; Coin Operated Machine; $1,000 to $25,000

Aggravated criminal damage >$5k; intent to steal scrap metal; other structure/vehicle/property

Topeka police said they were notified on March 7 around midnight by a caller saying they saw a person acting suspiciously in the area of SW 8th and SW Jackson. Officers found the man where several parking meters had just been stolen.

According to the Topeka Police Department, 26 meters were stolen from the downtown area on March 3.