Topeka man arrested in connection with armed food truck robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested one man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday and are still searching for another.

TPD arrested Javier A. Martinez, 29, on aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft charges.

On Thursday at around 7:39 p.m., Shawnee County Dispatch received multiple reports of an armed robbery taking place at the Ibannos Grill Food Truck that was at the intersection of SE 6th Ave. and SE Carnahan Ave.

The reports said two armed men stole money from the food truck and fled the area on foot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with witnesses and were able to identify Martinez as one of the suspects.

They are still searching for the other suspect and ask that anyone with information or video from the area contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.