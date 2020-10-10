Topeka man dies in connection with Salina shooting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka’s Kalun Purucker died from his injuries Friday night as a result of an officer involved shooting in Salina, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, KBI agents and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper initiated a car stop. Agents were attempting to locate a male subject who had arrest warrants. When law enforcement approached the vehicle they received gunfire from the individuals in the vehicle.

Law enforcement returned fire hitting two male subjects. Both subjects were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. No agents or troopers were injured in the incident.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will present findings to the Saline County Attorney for review and determination.