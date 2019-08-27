Topeka man faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting 3-year-old at daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing multiple felony charges in relation to alleged sex crimes that occurred in a Topeka in-home daycare.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that he filed criminal charges against Kyle Scott, 35, in relation to alleged sex crimes against a minor.

On August 21, a three-year-old was attending daycare located in the 5500 block of SW 18th Terrace in Topeka. The child told family members what occurred and the family, in turn, contacted law enforcement.

Scott was arrested by Topeka Police the following day and remains at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond.

He faces charges of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and asks that anyone with information contact them.