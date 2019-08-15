Topeka man freed after serving time for 2006 apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is free Thursday after being convicted of setting an apartment on fire and killing a woman inside.

A Shawnee County judge put Frank Robinson on probation Thursday after he has served 10 years for the death of Marvina Washington, 53, in 2006.

He was accused of starting the fire that ripped through a converted apartment on Southwest Tyler St. in Topeka.

The District Court vacated Robinson’s conviction and ordered a new trial.

The judge suspended Robinson’s original sentence of 12 years and put him on a three-year probation. If he violates probation, the court will have the option of revoking his probation and ordering him to serve the almost two years that remained on his sentence.