TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 51-year-old man from Topeka was taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash in Marshall County.

At 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, the 51-year-old was driving west on U36 when the driver lost control of the semi. The driver crossed the center line and went into the southside ditch. The vehicle continued, striking a post, hitting a field access drive and overturning, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.