Topeka man pleads guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping in 2017 domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man entered guilty pleas Tuesday in connection with the 2017 attempted murder of his then-girlfriend.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, announced that Paul Swaim entered guilty pleas to two felony charges, including kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder.

On August 11, 2017, officers responded to 1100 SW Wanamaker on a call of a female that was badly injured. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from multiple serious injuries and needing emergency treatment.

She said that she had been assaulted and held against her will by her boyfriend at the time, Paul Swaim at 3531 SW Hodges Rd.

She reported that Swaim attacked her with various items in the house, she was drug by her hair throughout the house, she was strangled, that she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, and that she was held overnight before she was able to escape to a neighboring residence.

Swaim was arrested and charged after officers searched the house and found evidence consistent with the victim’s reports.

Swaim is set for a sentencing hearing at 9:00 a.m. on September 20, 2019, and faces between 4 to 20 years in prison.