Topeka man pleads guilty to driving getaway car in KFC robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man pleaded guilty Monday to driving the getaway car in a Kentucky Fried Chicken robbery.

Justin McClelland, 32, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting robbery.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, McClelland admitted to driving Joshua Musgraves, 26, of Topeka, to a Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant where he committed the robbery, then drove him away from the robbery.

Musgraves pleaded guilty to robbery and his sentencing is set for October 7.

McClelland’s sentencing is set for November 5 and both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of three years in federal prison.