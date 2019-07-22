Topeka man pleads guilty in beating death of woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man entered a guilty plea Monday afternoon in the 2018 homicide of Michelle Stadler, according to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

Luke Anthony Wabaunsee entered a plea of guilty to intentional second-degree murder and will face a prison sentence between 12 and 54 years for the death of his then-girlfriend.

On October 27, 2018, Topeka Police responded to a call in reference to a suspicious death at 300 NW Grant, Apartment #305.

Upon arrival, they located the body of the Stadler inside of her residence, where she was pronounced dead.

Her cause of death appeared to be from blunt force trauma and the following investigation led to the arrest of Wabaunsee, who had been in the relationship with Stadler.

During his preliminary hearing, it was determined that Stadler’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Wabaunsee’s sentencing has been set for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 of this year.