Topeka man sentenced in 2018 homicide of north Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced on Thursday to almost 20 years for the 2018 homicide of his then-girlfriend.

Luke Anthony Wabaunsee, 35, of Topeka, was sentenced to 19 and one-half years for the homicide of Michelle Stadler, 42, in October of 2018.

Wabaunsee was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder in July of 2019.

On October 27, Topeka Police officers responded to 300 NW Grant, apartment 305, on reports of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, they found Stadler dead in her apartment from apparent blunt force trauma.

The following investigation led to the arrest of Wabaunsee, who was her boyfriend at the time.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison.