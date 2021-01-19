Topeka mayor diagnosed with coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – – Last week Mayor Michelle De La Isla was diagnosed with COVID-19 according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

De La Isla is asking the public for time to rest and recover and will not be doing any interview as she recovers.

“I have been very careful to take all the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of this virus. I

have worn my mask, kept my distance, and worked from home. Unfortunately I came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker. We both did everything to keep each other safe. Community spread in Topeka is high and my diagnosis proves that no matter how careful you are you can still get this virus. I encourage everyone to be careful and follow all the safety protocols so that you can keep your friends and family safe,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

The mayor continues to ask the community to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands regularly.