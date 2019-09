TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka men pleaded guilty to a federal carjacking charge on Tuesday.

Chauncey Elliott Lyles, 20, of Topeka, and Mathdaniel Squirrel, 23, of Topeka, both pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

On January 30, they threatened the driver of a Cadillac and stole the vehicle.

The men face sentences of five to seven years.

Their sentencing is set for November 26.