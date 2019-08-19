Topeka Metro announces new general manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro announced Monday that Robert Nugent has been appointed as the new general manager.

Nugent currently serves as the public transit administrator in Lawrence, Kansas.

He says his main focus will be service, something he saw the need for in public transportation at a young age.

“I had a mother that had a disability so I initially saw the value of public transit based on disability,” said Nugent. “She had leg amputations and she struggled at one time.”

Nugent is excited to join the Topeka Metro team and brings with him over 30 years of experience in the transit industry.

“Topeka Metro has made great strides over the last few years to focus their energies on current and future services,” said Nugent. “I am extremely excited to join a great team of professionals and the many partners of Topeka Metro in continuing these efforts while striving to achieve the full potential of the organization.”

He will begin his new position in early October.