Topeka Metro offers free rides for families during spring break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Families staying in town for spring break can take advantage of Topeka Metro’s eighth annual “Spring Fling” promotion.

Families using the service can get coupon cards from bus operators to ride all fixed routes free of charge. To qualify for the offer, a family must consist of one to two adults and at least one child under the age of 18.

The “Spring Fling” begins Monday, March 9 and will last until Saturday, March 14. Topeka Metro said its intention is to partner with businesses in Topeka to provide free or discounted entertainment and food for families over spring break.

Businesses participating this year include: