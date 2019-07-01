Topeka Metro plans to get rid of bike program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Metro’s blue bicycles can be found all around Topeka. With the push of a couple of buttons and your phone, you can pick these up and drop them off at different places.

But when Michaela Saunders heard that these bikes are on the chopping block, she knew she had to do something.

“If the bike share has to go away because the powers that be say that that’s the best move, then I at least want people to be aware while we at least have that scenario,” said Saunders.

Topeka Metro says the bikes are set to go this November, unless more money can be raised.

“We are really hoping to find another solution. Whether that’s raising some more funds in the next few months or maybe finding another nonprofit to work with,” said Bicycle Director Karl Fundenberger.

City Councilwoman Karen Hiller chalks it up to bad planning.

“It’s that they hadn’t put together that long term plan to say OK who all are we going to serve, what’s our goal on ridership, what’s out goal on net revenue, and where are we going to get the rest of that money from,” said Hiller.

Michalea is reaching out to anyone who will listen, to try to keep the bikes in Topeka.

It costs Topeka metro about $300,000 a year to operate the bike program, but right now riders are only paying about one-third of that.