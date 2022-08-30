TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka has issued a statement after an individual used an unlocked door to enter the school early Tuesday morning.

According to Principal Scott Schwarz, an individual came into the building through a back door that had not been latched properly.

The individual entered and then exited the building immediately after being seen by school and police officers in the school and on camera.

Principal Schwarz said school administration, school resource officers and custodial staff check all doors hourly and use a camera system to monitor the doors and hallways.

The principal credits video surveillance to spot the individual quickly before any children had entered the building.