TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka has issued a statement after an individual used an unlocked door to enter the school early Tuesday morning.
According to Principal Scott Schwarz, an individual came into the building through a back door that had not been latched properly.
The individual entered and then exited the building immediately after being seen by school and police officers in the school and on camera.
Principal Schwarz said school administration, school resource officers and custodial staff check all doors hourly and use a camera system to monitor the doors and hallways.
The principal credits video surveillance to spot the individual quickly before any children had entered the building.
Dear Eisenhower Families
We wanted to inform you of an incident this morning prior to any students entering the building. Following a staff member who entered a back door, an individual who was not a staff member or student was seen on camera entering the back door and then exiting immediately as he was quickly viewed by school and police officials in the school and on camera.
Upon investigation, it was discovered the staff member entering before school began did not fully pull the door closed to ensure it was locked. The Eisenhower administration and their SRO will review all building safety measures, ensuring doors are pulled closed after entering. Please know school administration, SRO and custodial staff check all doors hourly on walk throughs to ensure doors are locked and they use the camera system to closely monitor who enters the building. Additionally, the buzzer system allows staff to check cameras before buzzing anyone in the school when doors are locked. The monitoring of the camera system enabled quick action today before any student entered and ensured law enforcement could apprehend the individual. We thank law enforcement who helped address this matter quickly. While students were not in the building we wanted to alert families of the incident and investigation that occurred as safety is our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact school administration.
Thank you for your support.
Scott Schwarz, Principal
Eisenhower Middle School