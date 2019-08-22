Topeka mother arrested, child placed in police custody after drugs found at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka child was placed in police custody and his mother arrested this week after he was found living in unsafe living conditions.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit followed up on a tip that a “non-school aged juvenile” boy was being exposed to unsafe living conditions.

The boy’s mother, Montanna Luker, 26, of Topeka, was arrested after the DEU searched her home, located in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. There they found drugs and paraphernalia that would be in reach of the child.

The child was then placed into Police Protective Custody.

Luker was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on felony narcotics charges, and because this is an ongoing investigation additional charges are pending.