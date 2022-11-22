TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka city leaders are moving forward with plans for a road construction project that’s been in the works for more than 30 years.

The Elevation Parkway and Fairlawn Extension project would connect roads through an undeveloped patch of land southwest of Topeka from Gage Blvd. to Wanamaker Rd. and extend Fairlawn from 37th to 45th streets.

The hope is to open the doors to expand growth and development in that area.

Last week, the city council voted to pay for a study of the area, which includes about 650 acres of land that falls mostly outside the city limits.

This project is still in the early stages, and we should know more by march of next year about their progress.