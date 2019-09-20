Topeka Municipal Court “Clean Slate Day” helps people get back on track

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people lined up before sunrise for this year’s “Clean Slate Day” at the Topeka Municipal Court. The annual event helps people get back on track legally without the fear of arrest.

“Clean Slate Day” lets people start a payment plan for unpaid fines, schedule court dates for outstanding warrants and expunge old violations from their record. The event also helps people get their driver’s license and introduces people to a variety of resources including food, housing and education.

The Topeka Community Foundation has provided a $5 thousand grant to help people pay off their fines. The help is based on financial need and is first come, first served. Hundreds of people walk through the event each year.

“Clean Slate Day” runs from 8 am to 2 pm Friday. People need to bring their photo ID, information about their court cases, proof of income and a social security card.