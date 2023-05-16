TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man previously arrested on first-degree murder charges is off the hook, in relation to one of Topeka’s 17 murders in 2023.

Topeka police arrested Christopher Ray, 32, on April 19 in connection to a shooting that killed Troy Shepard, 55. Officers responded to the 900 block of Southwest 17th Street on a report of a shooting the day before Ray’s arrest. Police on scene found Shepard shot with life-threatening injuries, but he later died at the hospital.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay confirmed with 27 News that his office is not filing charges against Ray in Shepard’s death and has since been released on this case.

Topeka police arrested Daniel Gallow, 24, also in connection to Shepard’s death. In a release, TPD said Gallow was booked into jail on May 12 for a misdemeanor warrant, stolen property and criminal possession of a firearm. The first-degree murder charges came through a subsequent investigation, according to police.