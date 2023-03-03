TOPEKA (KSNT) – One day after a Shawnee County jury found a man not guilty in the shooting death of an innocent bystander, his attorney says he’s about to be a free man for the first time in nearly three years.

Tony Baird was arrested in 2020 for the murder of Jerrie Ross. She was shot and killed by a stray bullet that Baird said he fired in self defense.

Attorney Tarak Devkot said his client was being attacked by gang members who misidentified him as a member of a rival gang. A jury found Baird not guilty on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it was the wrong person. It was Tony Baird,” Devkota said. “I believe that testimony of the mistaken identity and gang violence was critical in achieving Tony Baird’s liberty.”

While his client awaits release from jail, Devkota is calling on the City of Topeka to do more to address violent crime.

“We asked that the jurors address the city and demand that we do something about the crime in the streets,” Devkota said. “[They need] to address what Tony Baird went through on that day so other people might not be shot at by mistaken identity.”

Baird is expected to be released from jail next week. Devkota says Baird wishes he could meet with Ross’ family to apologize and make sure they know the shooting that caused her death was a mistake.