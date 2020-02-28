Topeka native honoring the legacy of Brown v. Board plaintiffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Debra Scott, whose father was one of the attorneys on the case, spoke at Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary school on Friday afternoon.

She said that it was an honor getting to speak at the school that was named after her father and was happy to be back more than 30 years later.

Although Scott believes Linda Brown deserves the recognition she’s gotten from the case, she feels like the other plaintiffs have been forgotten. Through her presentations, she wants people to remember the courage of all the students involved, not just Linda’s.

“They made such a big deal about Linda all these years and she got all the glory,” Scott said. “And none of the other plaintiffs were ever mentioned, you know. And that’s not right.”

Scott said she plans to write a book telling the stories of all 13 plaintiffs.