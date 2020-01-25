Topeka native makes dreams come true as Chiefs cheerleader

KANSAS CITY, (KSNT) – Brooke grew up in Topeka and graduated from Washburn Rural. She is now a cheerleader for the Chiefs. She started cheering at six years old and has kept her passion going. Brooke is training hard to be ready to cheer the players on in Miami.

She said her dream started when she saw a poster in elementary school of a Chiefs cheerleader. Since then she has worked to make her dream come true.

She said this has been a dream for many of the cheerleaders before her, so she is doing this for them.

“It almost doesn’t seem real, so I’m still trying to pinch myself because it’s been a dream for so many and to be part of the team that gets to go, it’s really special,” said Brooke.

She trained on the KU and K-State dance team in college, so she has danced a little bit all over Northeast Kansas.