TOPEKA (KSNT) – Last week, Topeka native and Chiefs fan Hannah Schifman had the chance to make some special bread for Travis Kelce ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Schifman, who now lives in Brooklyn, specializes in making challah, a braided bread that’s typically eaten on Jewish holidays.

When she heard the super bowl champ was going to be in her neck of the woods, she knew she had to put her skills to the test.

“I decided to direct message Heidi Gardner as a well known SNL cast member from Kansas City on Instagram,” Schifman said. “She saw my DM and decided to take me up on it. I was just on a whim, ‘hey I would love to make some challah for Travis and yourself’ and see if she responds, and she did.”

Along with the challah, Schifman also made Chiefs colored Hamantashen, a Jewish desert that is had on the holiday of Purim.