TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Jeff Kready, a Topeka native and former graduate of both Washburn Rural high school and Washburn University, is leaving New York to come back to Topeka for a Christmas show at TPAC.

The Kready Holiday Spectacular is featuring the entire Kready family, as well as other musical groups within the community for a special treat. Find out more about who Kready is, and how you can get tickets to the Dec. 23rd show, by watching the interview above.