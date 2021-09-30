Topeka non-profit receives $4.7 million grant

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka received a federal grant of $4.7 million Thursday.

“This is the first time in our organization’s history that we’ve received a grant of this size,” Colin Thomasset said, the Chief Operating Officer at the Center. “I really hope people will be excited with us.”

Coronavirus greatly affected the center, so this grant will be used to help refurbish and stabilize the internal infrastructure of the center, while also helping retain employees better and improving employee turnaround.

As far as helping families at the center, they want to help build bridges between insurance companies, doctors and pediatricians with the families they serve. The organization will also be putting a focus on improving access to mental health services in the community.

