Topeka organizations get quarter million in grant money to benefit victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday that five Topeka organizations have been awarded over $255,000 to provide services for victims of crime.

The grant money was given to CASA of Shawnee County, Inc., Kansas Children’s Service League, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, and TFI Family Services, Inc. – Topeka CEVE.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims’ services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, and State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect.

The money was distributed as follows: