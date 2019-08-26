Topeka organizations get quarter million in grant money to benefit victims of crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday that five Topeka organizations have been awarded over $255,000 to provide services for victims of crime.
The grant money was given to CASA of Shawnee County, Inc., Kansas Children’s Service League, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, and TFI Family Services, Inc. – Topeka CEVE.
“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims’ services grant programs.”
The awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, and State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect.
The money was distributed as follows:
- CASA of Shawnee County, Inc.: $22,000 to provide safety, to submit permanency court reports and to recommend services that ensure the well-being of children assigned to the agency through the support of trained volunteers and Child in Need of Care Supervisors.
- Kansas Children’s Service League: $24,030 to provide the Stewards of Children Training, a research-based, evidence-informed prevention solution curriculum that increases knowledge, improves attitudes and changes child protective behaviors. The program offers practical prevention training to adults in the community to prevent, react and respond with a conversational, real-world approach.
- LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center: $21,566 to provide a coordinated multidisciplinary team approach to the joint investigation, specialized forensic interviewing, advocacy support and prosecution of child sexual assault cases and other cases where children are the victims of crime including sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and witnesses of violent crime.
- YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment: $71,792 to provide direct support services to victims of human trafficking, including emergency shelter, and to continue improving their coordinated community response to human trafficking.
- YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment: $65,792 to provide 24-hour crisis response services in residential and non-residential settings and provide administrative oversight and assistance to all client service operations serving victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking in Topeka and surrounding areas.
- TFI Family Services, Inc. – Topeka CEVC: $50,000 to provide safe and quality supervised visitation and exchange services for Topeka and the surrounding communities.