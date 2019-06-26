Topeka Pilots hope to increase recruiting with new renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Construction is well underway at the Stormont Vail Events Center, and Topeka’s local hockey team is taking note!

As part of the work, this space will be completely redone to help players feel more at home.

“These players and the coaches, they spend you know almost an entire work day here every day of the week here with us in the facility. So trying to make something comfortable for them creates a good atmosphere and creates a positive, winning environment for them,” said General Manager Kellen Seitz.

The new look will give players more suitable locker space, and provide some comfort to the players with a relaxing lounge.

The pilots head coach says having an up to date space will also help with recruiting.

“Our guys from last year are going to see these upgrades and it’s going to provide a little spark to them but at the same time for future players down the road, it’s going to provide us the opportunity to mention that to them and say we got a great set up here in Topeka,” said Head Coach Simon Watson.

Fans are also going to notice a change. Once the renovations are complete, there will be giant T.V.s in the arena, and a new end-zone bar for fans to hang out and drink during games.

Here are the renderings for some of the new features of the renovation: