Topeka Pilots release 2019-2020 schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots released their home game schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule includes 28 games spanning the eight-month season, with away games to be included later on.

The schedule is as follows:

Tickets for the 2019-2020 season are available for purchase here.

The NAHL also announced the 2019-2020 NAHL events Tuesday. They are as follows:

NAHL Showcase, Sept. 18-21, at the Super Rink in Blaine, MN

NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, Feb. 17-18, at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, MA

NAHL Robertson Cup, May 8-12, at Fogerty Arena, in Blaine, MN

To find the full 2019-2020 NAHL schedule, click the file below.