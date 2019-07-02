Topeka Pilots release 2019-2020 schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots released their home game schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday afternoon.
The schedule includes 28 games spanning the eight-month season, with away games to be included later on.
The schedule is as follows:
Tickets for the 2019-2020 season are available for purchase here.
The NAHL also announced the 2019-2020 NAHL events Tuesday. They are as follows:
- NAHL Showcase, Sept. 18-21, at the Super Rink in Blaine, MN
- NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, Feb. 17-18, at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, MA
- NAHL Robertson Cup, May 8-12, at Fogerty Arena, in Blaine, MN
To find the full 2019-2020 NAHL schedule, click the file below.