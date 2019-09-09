Topeka Pilots teams up with Boys and Girls Club for mentoring program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots are partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka for a new mentoring program. Twenty-five Topeka Pilots players and staff will take part in the new “Team Up Topeka” program.

Head Coach and General Manager Simon Watson says he and the team are excited to give back to the community in a new way.

“We’re excited to sit down and form some relationships, form some bonds and connect with them and be a positive influence in their lives,” said Watson.

Each of the Pilots will be paired with a kid in the Boys and Girls Club program. The two will meet up at least once a week, spending at least four hours a month together.

“Helping them with their homework, talking to them about what’s going on in their lives and just really being a good role model and being there for them,” said Jennifer LeClair, vice president of development at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

The Topeka Pilots will start the program with an orientation Monday afternoon. They will be at the location at 550 SE 27th Street to meet kids as they get off the buses after school.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is always looking for volunteers and you don’t have to be a Pilot to become a mentor. Contact Volunteer & Special Events Director Jerika Henderson at jerikahenderson@bgctopeka.org or by calling (785) 234-5601 ext 323.