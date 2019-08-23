Topeka Pilots to hold 1st annual golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots organization is hosting the 1st Annual Topeka Pilots Booster Club Scholarship Golf Tournament Monday, August 26th.

This will be at the Shawnee County Country Club in Topeka. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 1:00 p.m.

It will cost you $65 individually, or $260 per team. That includes green fees, a golf cart, food, 2 drink tickets, gift bags and tournament prizes.

All player and sponsorship fees go directly back to the Pilots players at the end of the season as scholarships from the booster club.

For those interested in signing up or sponsoring this event, text/call Jason Simonsen at (785) 224-7756.