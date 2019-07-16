Topeka Pilots to hold Summer Social, reveal big announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots are hosting an event Wednesday to meet with fans, show off their home stadium and announce some big news.

Wednesday evening, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pilots fans will get the opportunity to talk with staff and enjoy free food, free prize drawings and more.

Fans can also buy season tickets and check out team merchandise at the Stormont Vail Events Center. A big announcement about the team’s future in Topeka is expected during the event.

“We’re excited to gather with our fans and celebrate the summer,” Simon Watson, Pilots head coach and General Manager, said. “We’ve got some big things we are looking forward to this coming season at the Stormont Vail Events Center, so it will be great to spend the evening with our community and fans.”

The event is free to the public and fans are encouraged to wear Pilots gear as they celebrate the team’s upcoming season.

To find out more information on season tickets and the 2019-2020 schedule,