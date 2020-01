TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Game day is a big sales day for Topeka Pizza.

They started making pizza at 5 a.m. to make sure people got their food for watch parties. Even though Justin Kochan is the owner, on busy days he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

“We’re coming up on 2 years of Topeka Pizza, it’s grown like you wouldn’t believe,” said Kochan.

It’s grown so much the orders came in non-stop. The employees made more than 1400 wings before the game even started.