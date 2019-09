TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a subject in connection with a robbery that occurred on August 29.

TPD would like to speak with the subject in the grey shirt and ask that the public do not attempt to apprehend him.

They said anyone with information on his identity contact Sgt. Hanika at Khanika@topeka.org. TPD Criminal Intel at criminalintelligence@topeka.org or by anonymous tip through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.